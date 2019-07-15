Talk Tech on Third Thursday – July 2019

It’s Third Thursday this week and we’re all set up for our regular Tech Lunch where you can meet your friend, pick up all the latest tech news and share when you’re been working on this month. With the summer holidays well upon us I know that some of you are away, but I’ve still booked a table for 10 at Just Pizza and Pasta. We almost hit double that last month, but suspect we won’t match it this time!

So, if you’ve never joined us what is Third Thursday all about? It’s a monthly meeting for people passionate about technology to meet up with like-minded individuals to share news, discuss views and chat about all things related to tech. We do this over lunch, so everyone can snatch a bite, or a quick coffee if time does not allow. So if you’re working in a technology space, if you’re a hobbyist with something new to share or if you just want to learn more about the technology that surrounds us, come and join us.

This month’s meeting is at our usual venue at Just Pizza and Pasta on Thursday 18th July at 12:30