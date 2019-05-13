Talk Tech on Third Thurday – May 2019

This Thursday we’ll be meeting again at Just Pizza and Pasta for a spot of lunch, and the topic around the table, as always, will be Tech! Yup, it’s been a while since we got together and a lot of things have happened this month. From new phones all the way to cybersecurity attacks, we have lots to talk about and lots to share.

For those who have never joined us, we’re a group of technology enthusiasts who meet every Third Thursday to share what we’ve learnt, discuss what we’ve read and debate the latest technology developments. Some of us are into machine learning, some into Linux, and some just looking to learn something new. Some of us are IT professionals, some hobbyists, but we all share a passion for all things tech.

So come and join us if you think you can contribute, if you have something to share or if you simply want a chat. Come and grab a bite to eat, or just grab a coffee. We’re at Just Pizza and Pasta, on Thursday 16th May between 12:30 and 14:00