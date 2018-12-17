Talk Tech on Third Thursday – December 2018

As another year comes to a close, we have our last Third Thursday of the year coming up this week. As usual, I’ve booked a table for us at Bar George so we can meet up, talk about the latest tech news and even enjoy some festive cheer.

If you’ve never joined us, Talk Tech on Third Thursday is an informal gathering of people who work and play in the tech sector, who are interested in technology or who simply want to learn a bit more about the technology that surrounds them. We’ve been meeting for some time now and always end up having a great chat about gadgets, social media, virtual reality, programming or whatever people may be working on. It’s an open table, so anyone is free to join us and we always look forward to new experiences and knowledge to add to the group.

So if you’re not busy this Thursday (01st December) at 12:30, come join us at Bar George in Douglas.