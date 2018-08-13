Talk Tech on Third Thursday – August 2018

I hope Summer has been treating you well. It certainly has been warmed than most previous summers I remember. But we’ve passed midsummer and as the days get shorter and the weather gets more inclement, one thing will remain constant, our Talk Tech meetups will continue to bring together technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and other interesting people for a tasty lunch meet up, every Third Thursday of the month.

So, if you’ve never joined us what is Third Thursday all about? It’s a monthly meeting for people passionate about technology to meet up with like-minded individuals to share news, discuss views and chat about all things related to tech. We do this over lunch, so everyone can snatch a bite, or a quick coffee if time does not allow. So if you’re working in a technology space, if you’re a hobbyist with something new to share or if you just want to learn more about the technology that surrounds us, come and join us.

This month’s meeting is at our usual venue at Bar George on Thursday 16th August at 12:30