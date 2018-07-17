Super Tech Thursday – July 2018

This Thursday bring with it a bumper collection of Tech events, which have actually impacted our normal Third Thursday lunch slot. So, in true Agile fashion, we’re going to embrace change and take advantage of what’s going on in our industry.

What am I talking about? Well, Thursday 19th is when AWS Innovate is happening. This is a streaming conference covering a number of different tracks that is available to all technology enthusiasts around the world. It runs between 11:00am and 3:00pm, and we have booked out the Presentation Suite at Barclays Eagle Lab to bring the tech community together around this learning event. We’ll be picking a track based on what people are interested in, watching this together, then picking another track when the next session starts. You can check out the streams here: https://aws.amazon.com/events/aws-innovate/

If you can join us between 11:00am and 3:00pm you’re more than welcome, but we know that this can be constrained by existing commitments. If so, just pop in when you can. Come if you have a free slot, come and join us for lunch (bring your own), or just come and join us for a quick cup of tea and some shared learning. Barclays Eagle Lab is just on Victoria Street, so convenient for most and it’s easy to drop in and come find us.

Just a reminder that the BCS are also holding an evening event this Thursday. Fintech and Crypto in a Digital Economy is the subject of their presentation which runs between 5:30 and 18:00. It’s a free event and everyone is welcome; and can serve as a great introduction into this space, and a way to network with others who are operating there. You can book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/isle-of-man-section-fintech-and-crypto-in-a-digital-economy-registration-33890520459

See you Thursday!