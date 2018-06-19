Talk Tech on Third Thursday – June 2018

Now that TT is over, it’s back to normality here on the Isle of Man and just in time for Third Thursday too! It’s time for our regular monthly lunch, where you can come and share your technical exploits, talk about the latest tech and science news and debate your favourite subjects.

For those who have never joined us, we’re a group of technology enthusiasts who meet every Third Thursday to share what we’ve learnt, discuss what we’ve read and debate the latest technology developments. Some of us are into computer vision, some into cybersecurity, and some just looking to learn something new. Some of us are IT professionals, some hobbyists, but we all share a passion for all things tech.

So come and join us if you think you can contribute, if you have something to share or if you simply want a chat. Come and grab a bite to eat, or just grab a coffee. We’re at Bar George, on Thursday 21st June between 12:30 and 14:00