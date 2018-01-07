WordPress – A Short History

Last week, we had our monthly meeting of the WordPress User Group, kindly hosted by Microgaming. It’s a great space and we’re grateful that they opened their doors to us. Hopefully we’ll have some of their staff join us too, I hear they are no strangers to WordPress.

Anyway, as we had a number of new people joining us, I thought I’d kick off proceedings with a short history of WordPress. It was fascinating to read about this, as I prepared a small presentation to share their story and their beginnings. Here’s a copy of the Slide Deck

If you’re based in the Isle of Man and interested in WordPress, come and join us at our next Meet Up which is every first Thursday of the month between 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Find out more at the Isle of Man WordPress MeetUp page.