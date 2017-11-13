Talk Tech on Third Thursday – November 2017

Wow, Third Thursday does come around quickly sometimes, quicker on some months than others! Well, it’s arrived again and time for our Talk Tech on Third Thursday Lunch. We’re currently meeting at Bar George at 12:30, so I’ve gone ahead and booked a table for us.

So, what is this Talk Tech lunch? Well, we’re a group of friends who meet once a month to do just that, talk about the latest tech, discuss what’s going on and share news and exploits that we’ve come across since the last time we had lunch. We’ve had chats on mobile phones, virtual reality, machine learning, cryptocurrency (and ICOs 🙂 ) and whatever happens to be the flavour of the month.

So, if Tech is your thing and you’re doing nothing this Thursday, come join us for lunch! If you can only stop by for a little bit, just come grab a coffee. See you Thursday 16th November at 12:30!