Talk Tech on Third Thursday – October 2017

It’s that time of the month again, Third Thursday looms before us and you all know what that means. It’s time for us to organise another Talk Tech lunch at our usual haunt (Bar George). The table is booked, notifications are going out, so make sure the event is booked in your calendar!

So what is Talk Tech? Well, it’s a gathering of technology enthusiasts from all walks who come together every Third Thursday to share the latest tech gossip, probe each other for new bits of information and talk about what’s been happening over the last month. We have software developers, hardware engineers, radio amateurs, avid hobbyists and all sorts of other people joining us to share what they enjoy. We have lunch in an informal setting and conversation always varies depending on who can join us.

So if you think this might be a great way to spend your lunchtime, come and join us at Bar George, on Thursday 19th October at 12:30. See you there

p.s. we do this every Third Thursday, so block your calendars!