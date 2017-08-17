Playing with Unity

So, I’m on a mission to learn a bit more about Unity, so taking some time to work through some of the Unity tutorials that are so generously provided on their site. It’s been a fascinating journey so far, so much plumbing is already there for the taking that one can focus on actual delivery. I’m using C# as the driving language, so the coding bit comes easy, but the trick is to understand the paradigms that drive the platform, and the only way to learn that is by doing.

So, I’ve finished one of the tutorials, building my very own Space Shooter. Deployed it to WebGL, and you can all play here: Space Shooter. Enjoy!