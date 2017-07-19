Talk Tech on Third Thursday – July 2017

Apologies for the late update, but we have a table booked for tomorrow and Third Thursday is ON! I’m on holiday at the moment, but Richard, one of our regulars pinged me to see if it was still on and I used the reminder as an opportunity to set everything up and get the invite out. Table’s booking in my name and Richard has all the details!

So, if you’ve never joined us what is Third Thursday all about? It’s a monthly meeting for people passionate about technology to meet up with like-minded individuals to share news, discuss views and chat about all things related to tech. We do this over lunch, so everyone can snatch a bite, or a quick coffee if time does not allow. So if you’re working in a technology space, if you’re a hobbyist with something new to share or if you just want to learn more about the technology that surrounds us, come and join us.

This month’s meeting is at our usual venue at Bar George on Thursday 20th July at 12:30