Talk Tech on Third Thursday – April 2017

It’s time for another Third Thursday and this month we’re doing something different. Since our last Talk Tech meet, Code Club has moved to a new Makerspace in Douglas and we’d like to take the opportunity to show you what we’re up to. Yes, you heard that right, we’re holding this next Talk Tech session at the new Douglas Makerspace at 3, Prospect Hill, Douglas.

We’ve got some fun things to show and play with, ranging from some InfoSec equipment, all the way to Arduino and Zumo robots and some really exciting computer vision so we’re hoping you can join us between 12:30 and 14:00 on Thursday 20th April.

We’re planning on getting some noodles from Java Express, which is just below the Makerspace, so join us for some yummy noodles, or bring your own, whatever works for you.

See you Thursday!