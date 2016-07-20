No Third Thusday for July :(

Sorry everyone, I messed up! I’m away in Ireland at the moment and completely ruined the planning for this month’s Third Thursday. It’s worse than just forgetting about it too! @ProgramX had offered to host it while I was away, but I didn’t organise a table and sending an invitation out slipped my mind. So we COULD have had one, but due to a litany of failures, well, now it’s not. It’s fortuitous that some of you are away on holiday or business, but that’s still not an excuse. Please accept my humble apologies. I’ll learn from this failure and make sure it won’t happen again.

So, we can treat this as a Summer Break and all go and gain levels in Pokemon-Go so maybe we can focus on location-based gaming and augmented reality next time …